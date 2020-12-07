New coronavirus cases hovering just below records levels after Monday statistics released
Mississippi reported a slightly lower number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday morning, but the state remains at near record-high levels of new cases found over the last 14 days.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,263 new cases on Monday, bringing the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 166,194.
Mississippi’s 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly Monday, near the records set on Saturday.
“The Thanksgiving surge has arrived. What would you do to save 1,000 lives?” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs asked on social media Sunday. “We can save that many and more just by: wearing a mask in public and avoiding non-essential gatherings. No joke – that’s all it would take.”
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 128,746 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and die as a result.
The state reported no new deaths Monday. A total of 3,961 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,058 with Monday’s update, just off the 7-day record high set Saturday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,644 on Monday, just a single case less than the record of 1,645 set on Saturday.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1532
|52
|70
|14
|Alcorn
|1658
|31
|92
|14
|Amite
|651
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1305
|37
|134
|24
|Benton
|519
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2637
|86
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|854
|14
|25
|4
|Carroll
|806
|15
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1169
|33
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|391
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|599
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|993
|55
|93
|27
|Clay
|1007
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1635
|46
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1820
|41
|72
|9
|Covington
|1426
|45
|93
|20
|De Soto
|11132
|106
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4166
|90
|185
|41
|Franklin
|405
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1402
|26
|47
|6
|Greene
|680
|23
|47
|6
|Grenada
|1532
|45
|134
|21
|Hancock
|1365
|43
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7885
|116
|387
|38
|Hinds
|10993
|208
|552
|83
|Holmes
|1404
|61
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|586
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|129
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1711
|39
|100
|17
|Jackson
|6898
|131
|194
|20
|Jasper
|929
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|396
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|616
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|4008
|90
|190
|38
|Kemper
|524
|19
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3526
|60
|152
|35
|Lamar
|3205
|50
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|3875
|151
|344
|80
|Lawrence
|778
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1497
|45
|45
|7
|Lee
|5748
|98
|201
|39
|Leflore
|2214
|93
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2082
|67
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2754
|68
|130
|37
|Madison
|5433
|113
|298
|55
|Marion
|1307
|50
|120
|19
|Marshall
|2364
|51
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2236
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|829
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2391
|124
|169
|48
|Newton
|1186
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|762
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2679
|63
|199
|31
|Panola
|2500
|56
|73
|11
|Pearl River
|1746
|71
|118
|24
|Perry
|712
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1748
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2288
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1627
|35
|93
|11
|Quitman
|524
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6589
|116
|262
|33
|Scott
|1702
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|342
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1591
|54
|138
|19
|Smith
|788
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|886
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|2025
|56
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1029
|27
|33
|7
|Tate
|1926
|51
|72
|18
|Tippah
|1408
|30
|62
|4
|Tishomingo
|1206
|45
|96
|26
|Tunica
|648
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1899
|26
|49
|11
|Walthall
|826
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1957
|59
|142
|27
|Washington
|3459
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1310
|24
|60
|10
|Webster
|512
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|450
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1390
|29
|80
|15
|Yalobusha
|774
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1703
|41
|138
|15
|Total
|166,194
|3,961
|8,050
|1,485
