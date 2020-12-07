December 7, 2020

Official: COVID-19 vaccine should be in state ‘by next week’

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:18 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

A COVID-19 vaccine should be in Mississippi “by next week” according to a post by the state’s top health officer.

A vaccine will be available for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

Dr. Tomas Dobbs tweeted that the state should have around 25,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “by next week.”

Dobbs said the FDA is expected to meet Thursday to review the vaccine, and more data will be available after that.

 

