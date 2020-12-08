Mississippi sheriff’s K9 dies in fire

Deputies with a Mississippi sheriff’s office are mourning the loss of a K9 officer who died in a house fire.

Blade, a Belgian Malinois, worked for the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. He just turned 8 years old last month.

Blade was trained in narcotics detection.

A residential fire started on Saturday at the home of Blade’s deputy handler.

Fire crews were unable to rescue the dog from the blaze.

