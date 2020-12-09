Mississippi shatters single-day record for new coronavirus cases as Thanksgiving surge hits hard
Mississippi again shattered its record for the highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the state announced Wednesday morning.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,658 new cases on Wednesday, more than 1,000 cases higher than the prior record set on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 171,584 and setting new 7-day and 14-day records for new cases.
More than 17,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 7 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi over the last 14 days eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|18,314
Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday the recent case surge is rapidly worsening.
“This wave is growing much more quickly than the summer surge (as predicted),” he said. “But our future is in our own hands. Please be safe and limit social interactions to household members only.”
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said.
On Tuesday the state reported 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 97 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.
The state reported 25 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 4,042 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,453 with Wednesday’s update, another all-time high.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,931 on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1553
|52
|70
|14
|Alcorn
|1698
|31
|93
|14
|Amite
|679
|16
|18
|3
|Attala
|1346
|37
|134
|24
|Benton
|543
|19
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2720
|89
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|877
|14
|25
|4
|Carroll
|820
|15
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1227
|33
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|401
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|603
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1009
|55
|93
|27
|Clay
|1028
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1689
|46
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1861
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1486
|51
|94
|23
|De Soto
|11437
|110
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4270
|90
|187
|41
|Franklin
|426
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1459
|27
|47
|6
|Greene
|815
|23
|48
|6
|Grenada
|1565
|49
|135
|23
|Hancock
|1422
|45
|68
|12
|Harrison
|8180
|117
|392
|38
|Hinds
|11286
|213
|552
|85
|Holmes
|1430
|61
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|597
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|132
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1766
|42
|100
|18
|Jackson
|7144
|137
|206
|21
|Jasper
|979
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|399
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|630
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|4126
|90
|195
|38
|Kemper
|576
|19
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3582
|62
|152
|37
|Lamar
|3287
|50
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4031
|152
|344
|81
|Lawrence
|791
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1524
|45
|45
|7
|Lee
|5948
|99
|202
|39
|Leflore
|2256
|94
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2144
|71
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2957
|70
|129
|37
|Madison
|5556
|118
|298
|57
|Marion
|1364
|50
|124
|19
|Marshall
|2427
|53
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2334
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|855
|27
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2484
|126
|176
|50
|Newton
|1248
|30
|55
|10
|Noxubee
|780
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2729
|64
|201
|31
|Panola
|2602
|57
|73
|11
|Pearl River
|1841
|72
|127
|25
|Perry
|722
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1799
|61
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2393
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1674
|36
|93
|12
|Quitman
|532
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6825
|117
|267
|33
|Scott
|1772
|30
|32
|3
|Sharkey
|343
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1638
|54
|142
|19
|Smith
|825
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|913
|15
|61
|9
|Sunflower
|2043
|57
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1059
|28
|33
|7
|Tate
|1981
|51
|72
|18
|Tippah
|1468
|33
|62
|4
|Tishomingo
|1239
|47
|96
|26
|Tunica
|656
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2017
|27
|50
|11
|Walthall
|844
|31
|67
|13
|Warren
|2026
|60
|147
|27
|Washington
|3556
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1356
|24
|61
|10
|Webster
|531
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|461
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1455
|31
|88
|17
|Yalobusha
|817
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1720
|42
|138
|15
|Total
|171,584
|4,042
|8,143
|1,506
