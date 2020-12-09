December 9, 2020

Mississippi shatters single-day record for new coronavirus cases as Thanksgiving surge hits hard

Mississippi again shattered its record for the highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the state announced Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,658 new cases on Wednesday, more than 1,000 cases higher than the prior record set on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 171,584 and setting new 7-day and 14-day records for new cases.

More than 17,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 7 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi over the last 14 days eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 18,314

Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday the recent case surge is rapidly worsening.

“This wave is growing much more quickly than the summer surge (as predicted),” he said. “But our future is in our own hands. Please be safe and limit social interactions to household members only.”

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said.

On Tuesday the state reported 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 97 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 25 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 4,042 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,453 with Wednesday’s update, another all-time high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,931 on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1553 52 70 14
Alcorn 1698 31 93 14
Amite 679 16 18 3
Attala 1346 37 134 24
Benton 543 19 44 10
Bolivar 2720 89 224 30
Calhoun 877 14 25 4
Carroll 820 15 46 9
Chickasaw 1227 33 48 14
Choctaw 401 7 1 0
Claiborne 603 16 43 9
Clarke 1009 55 93 27
Clay 1028 27 20 3
Coahoma 1689 46 127 11
Copiah 1861 42 72 9
Covington 1486 51 94 23
De Soto 11437 110 103 20
Forrest 4270 90 187 41
Franklin 426 6 4 1
George 1459 27 47 6
Greene 815 23 48 6
Grenada 1565 49 135 23
Hancock 1422 45 68 12
Harrison 8180 117 392 38
Hinds 11286 213 552 85
Holmes 1430 61 103 20
Humphreys 597 21 33 8
Issaquena 132 4 0 0
Itawamba 1766 42 100 18
Jackson 7144 137 206 21
Jasper 979 24 1 0
Jefferson 399 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 630 18 8 1
Jones 4126 90 195 38
Kemper 576 19 41 9
Lafayette 3582 62 152 37
Lamar 3287 50 44 12
Lauderdale 4031 152 344 81
Lawrence 791 14 27 2
Leake 1524 45 45 7
Lee 5948 99 202 39
Leflore 2256 94 196 48
Lincoln 2144 71 166 36
Lowndes 2957 70 129 37
Madison 5556 118 298 57
Marion 1364 50 124 19
Marshall 2427 53 59 15
Monroe 2334 78 176 52
Montgomery 855 27 54 9
Neshoba 2484 126 176 50
Newton 1248 30 55 10
Noxubee 780 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2729 64 201 31
Panola 2602 57 73 11
Pearl River 1841 72 127 25
Perry 722 27 20 7
Pike 1799 61 98 27
Pontotoc 2393 32 20 3
Prentiss 1674 36 93 12
Quitman 532 7 0 0
Rankin 6825 117 267 33
Scott 1772 30 32 3
Sharkey 343 17 43 8
Simpson 1638 54 142 19
Smith 825 16 55 8
Stone 913 15 61 9
Sunflower 2043 57 84 15
Tallahatchie 1059 28 33 7
Tate 1981 51 72 18
Tippah 1468 33 62 4
Tishomingo 1239 47 96 26
Tunica 656 19 15 2
Union 2017 27 50 11
Walthall 844 31 67 13
Warren 2026 60 147 27
Washington 3556 108 187 39
Wayne 1356 24 61 10
Webster 531 14 52 11
Wilkinson 461 22 20 5
Winston 1455 31 88 17
Yalobusha 817 29 81 21
Yazoo 1720 42 138 15
Total 171,584 4,042 8,143 1,506
