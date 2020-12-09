Mississippi shatters single-day record for new coronavirus cases as Thanksgiving surge hits hard

Mississippi again shattered its record for the highest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the state announced Wednesday morning.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,658 new cases on Wednesday, more than 1,000 cases higher than the prior record set on Friday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 171,584 and setting new 7-day and 14-day records for new cases.

More than 17,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 7 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi over the last 14 days eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 18,314

Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday the recent case surge is rapidly worsening.

“This wave is growing much more quickly than the summer surge (as predicted),” he said. “But our future is in our own hands. Please be safe and limit social interactions to household members only.”

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said.

On Tuesday the state reported 1,125 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 97 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 25 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 4,042 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,453 with Wednesday’s update, another all-time high.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,931 on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1553 52 70 14 Alcorn 1698 31 93 14 Amite 679 16 18 3 Attala 1346 37 134 24 Benton 543 19 44 10 Bolivar 2720 89 224 30 Calhoun 877 14 25 4 Carroll 820 15 46 9 Chickasaw 1227 33 48 14 Choctaw 401 7 1 0 Claiborne 603 16 43 9 Clarke 1009 55 93 27 Clay 1028 27 20 3 Coahoma 1689 46 127 11 Copiah 1861 42 72 9 Covington 1486 51 94 23 De Soto 11437 110 103 20 Forrest 4270 90 187 41 Franklin 426 6 4 1 George 1459 27 47 6 Greene 815 23 48 6 Grenada 1565 49 135 23 Hancock 1422 45 68 12 Harrison 8180 117 392 38 Hinds 11286 213 552 85 Holmes 1430 61 103 20 Humphreys 597 21 33 8 Issaquena 132 4 0 0 Itawamba 1766 42 100 18 Jackson 7144 137 206 21 Jasper 979 24 1 0 Jefferson 399 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 630 18 8 1 Jones 4126 90 195 38 Kemper 576 19 41 9 Lafayette 3582 62 152 37 Lamar 3287 50 44 12 Lauderdale 4031 152 344 81 Lawrence 791 14 27 2 Leake 1524 45 45 7 Lee 5948 99 202 39 Leflore 2256 94 196 48 Lincoln 2144 71 166 36 Lowndes 2957 70 129 37 Madison 5556 118 298 57 Marion 1364 50 124 19 Marshall 2427 53 59 15 Monroe 2334 78 176 52 Montgomery 855 27 54 9 Neshoba 2484 126 176 50 Newton 1248 30 55 10 Noxubee 780 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2729 64 201 31 Panola 2602 57 73 11 Pearl River 1841 72 127 25 Perry 722 27 20 7 Pike 1799 61 98 27 Pontotoc 2393 32 20 3 Prentiss 1674 36 93 12 Quitman 532 7 0 0 Rankin 6825 117 267 33 Scott 1772 30 32 3 Sharkey 343 17 43 8 Simpson 1638 54 142 19 Smith 825 16 55 8 Stone 913 15 61 9 Sunflower 2043 57 84 15 Tallahatchie 1059 28 33 7 Tate 1981 51 72 18 Tippah 1468 33 62 4 Tishomingo 1239 47 96 26 Tunica 656 19 15 2 Union 2017 27 50 11 Walthall 844 31 67 13 Warren 2026 60 147 27 Washington 3556 108 187 39 Wayne 1356 24 61 10 Webster 531 14 52 11 Wilkinson 461 22 20 5 Winston 1455 31 88 17 Yalobusha 817 29 81 21 Yazoo 1720 42 138 15 Total 171,584 4,042 8,143 1,506

