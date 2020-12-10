Men use live video to taunt woman passed out in car, then steal from her

Three men have been arrested after being identified in a group who went on Facebook Live to taunt a woman passed out in her car and then stole items from her vehicle.

Andrew Pope Jr., 29, Marquice Johnson, 25, and Otha Shamburger, 23, were arrested by Mobile, Alabama, police in connection with the Dec. 6 incident which took place at the Brothers Food Mart at 2700 Pleasant Valley Road.

According to police, the group of men were making fun of the woman on social media before stealing from her. Upon arrival, police called medical services and she was later transported to the hospital where she’s currently in stable condition.

The police are still investigating the incident to identify others who participated in the event.

Here is a copy of the incident report:

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Brothers Food Mart, 2700 Pleasant Valley Road, for a report of one down at the location. Upon arrival, the female victim was observed to be breathing but unresponsive at that time. Medical was started for the victim. A small dog was observed to be in the vehicle with the victim. Animal Control was called and the dog was taken to the Animal Shelter. On Monday, December 7, 2020, officers were advised that a video surfaced on Facebook in reference to the incident. The video was recorded by 25-year-old Marquice Johnson showing several subjects harassing, poking and yelling at the victim while she was unconscious. The video also shows the subjects throwing water on the victim and removing the victim’s phone and money from her vehicle.

