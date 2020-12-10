Mississippi’s COVID ‘curve’ now resembles steep mountain as new cases climb
Mississippi again reported high near-record numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the state announced Thursday morning.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,283 new cases on Thursday, one day after a new single-day record was set on Wednesday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 172,955 and setting a new 14-day record for new cases.
More than 27,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|19,685
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
The high number of cases, in turn, yields a high number of patients requiring hospitalization, health officials have said.
Through Wednesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,166 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 120 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.
Mississippi’s State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state had just set another record for the highest number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in a day – 172 – and the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases hospitalized, 1,166.
The state reported 42 new deaths Thursday. A total of 4,083 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 2,298 with Thursday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,951 on Thursday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1557
|52
|70
|14
|Alcorn
|1713
|32
|96
|15
|Amite
|689
|16
|20
|3
|Attala
|1347
|38
|138
|25
|Benton
|543
|19
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2726
|89
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|884
|14
|25
|4
|Carroll
|829
|15
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1233
|33
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|404
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|603
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1025
|55
|94
|27
|Clay
|1043
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1689
|46
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1871
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1506
|54
|99
|28
|De Soto
|11503
|110
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4319
|90
|187
|41
|Franklin
|426
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1451
|29
|47
|6
|Greene
|817
|24
|48
|6
|Grenada
|1587
|49
|135
|23
|Hancock
|1445
|45
|68
|12
|Harrison
|8332
|118
|402
|39
|Hinds
|11374
|217
|559
|86
|Holmes
|1430
|61
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|597
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|131
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1788
|42
|102
|19
|Jackson
|7196
|137
|206
|21
|Jasper
|994
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|403
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|633
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|4161
|90
|194
|38
|Kemper
|574
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3593
|63
|153
|37
|Lamar
|3322
|51
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4060
|153
|346
|82
|Lawrence
|804
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1542
|45
|45
|7
|Lee
|6006
|100
|202
|40
|Leflore
|2270
|95
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2145
|71
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3002
|71
|130
|37
|Madison
|5639
|119
|299
|57
|Marion
|1409
|52
|143
|18
|Marshall
|2423
|54
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2359
|79
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|859
|27
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2504
|128
|176
|52
|Newton
|1267
|30
|64
|10
|Noxubee
|786
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2750
|64
|201
|31
|Panola
|2594
|60
|75
|13
|Pearl River
|1871
|73
|128
|25
|Perry
|727
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1820
|61
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2417
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1690
|38
|96
|14
|Quitman
|533
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6886
|118
|275
|35
|Scott
|1774
|30
|32
|3
|Sharkey
|344
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1643
|54
|142
|19
|Smith
|827
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|925
|15
|61
|9
|Sunflower
|2050
|57
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1054
|28
|33
|7
|Tate
|1991
|52
|74
|18
|Tippah
|1482
|34
|62
|4
|Tishomingo
|1254
|47
|96
|26
|Tunica
|657
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2042
|27
|61
|11
|Walthall
|850
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2025
|62
|146
|27
|Washington
|3564
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1374
|24
|63
|10
|Webster
|536
|15
|53
|11
|Wilkinson
|467
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1457
|33
|89
|18
|Yalobusha
|812
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1726
|42
|138
|15
|Total
|172,955
|4,083
|8,241
|1,527
