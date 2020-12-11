ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced all intensive care units across the state are full.

He said all elective surgeries that require the patient to be hospitalized are being postponed, beginning on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Dobbs also said 9.8 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state end with patients in the hospital.

9.8% of COVID cases end up in the hospital MS ICU’s full and many hospitalizations on the way Beginning next Tues elective surgeries that require hospitalization must be delayed – statewide pic.twitter.com/f0qVuEn2cC — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 11, 2020

