December 11, 2020

ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 8:38 am Friday, December 11, 2020

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced all intensive care units across the state are full.

He said all elective surgeries that require the patient to be hospitalized are being postponed, beginning on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Dobbs also said 9.8 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state end with patients in the hospital.

