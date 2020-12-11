Salvation Army gifts for Angel Tree stolen during break-in

A Christmas Grinch broke into a Mississippi Salvation Army Angel Tree location and made off with gifts intended for those in need.

Officials with the Vicksburg Police Department said someone forced open the back door at the Salvation Army store in the 4100 block of Clay Street Tuesday. In the break-in 44 towels, a wrap, a heater, more than 20 pairs of socks and six fleece throws were stolen. The items had been donated for children and senior citizens for the program’s Angel Tree.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Click here to help the Salvation Army of Vicksburg.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

