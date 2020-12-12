December 12, 2020

December shaping up to be Mississippi’s ugliest month in coronavirus battle as more records set

By Magnolia State Live

Published 12:16 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

Twelve days into December, Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus case spread is rising quickly as case numbers and ultimately deaths are piling up at a record pace.

Mississippi again reported near-record numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Saturday morning with both the 7-day and the 14-day average of new cases marking record highs again.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,665 new cases on Saturday. It was the fourth-straight day the state reported more than 2,000 cases each day. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 177,947.

More than 29,500 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 24,677

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Wednesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,166 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 120 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 56 new deaths Saturday. A total of 4,180 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,347 with Saturday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,111 on Saturday, breaking the previous record set the day prior.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care data for today is delayed.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1587 52
Alcorn 1821 35
Amite 734 16
Attala 1411 39
Benton 558 19
Bolivar 2796 89
Calhoun 904 15
Carroll 842 17
Chickasaw 1274 34
Choctaw 421 9
Claiborne 609 16
Clarke 1036 55
Clay 1076 28
Coahoma 1715 47
Copiah 1918 42
Covington 1562 61
De Soto 11868 114
Forrest 4413 92
Franklin 441 6
George 1475 30
Greene 838 24
Grenada 1651 50
Hancock 1486 46
Harrison 8624 122
Hinds 11753 220
Holmes 1467 62
Humphreys 616 21
Issaquena 132 4
Itawamba 1829 43
Jackson 7357 142
Jasper 1030 24
Jefferson 411 12
Jefferson Davis 652 19
Jones 4277 91
Kemper 588 19
Lafayette 3626 66
Lamar 3411 51
Lauderdale 4145 157
Lawrence 819 14
Leake 1606 45
Lee 6157 104
Leflore 2310 96
Lincoln 2178 71
Lowndes 3127 72
Madison 5836 121
Marion 1429 54
Marshall 2469 56
Monroe 2419 80
Montgomery 868 30
Neshoba 2535 131
Newton 1304 31
Noxubee 800 17
Oktibbeha 2825 64
Panola 2645 62
Pearl River 1977 73
Perry 739 27
Pike 1871 62
Pontotoc 2490 32
Prentiss 1737 39
Quitman 536 7
Rankin 7188 128
Scott 1829 31
Sharkey 350 17
Simpson 1690 54
Smith 845 17
Stone 966 16
Sunflower 2098 57
Tallahatchie 1073 28
Tate 2045 52
Tippah 1546 35
Tishomingo 1293 47
Tunica 665 19
Union 2142 27
Walthall 863 32
Warren 2108 64
Washington 3632 108
Wayne 1423 25
Webster 565 16
Wilkinson 478 22
Winston 1508 37
Yalobusha 828 29
Yazoo 1781 42
Total 177,947 4,180
