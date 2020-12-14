11-year-old being recognized at hero after reacting to fire in neighborhood

An 11-year-old boy is being recognized as a hero because of his quick action when he noticed a neighboring house on fire.

The Pearl Fire Department plans to recognize Jayson Hopton after the Pearl native woke up to the sight of orange light glowing outside his bedroom window.

Hopson said he woke up at 3 a.m. and couldn’t believe what he was seeing. Hopson said he quickly went to his parent’s bedroom to alert them to the house fire across the street.

Officials from the Pearl Fire Department said the house had been burning for some time before Hopson woke up to alert his parents. Officials say the house was being remodeled and no one was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

PFD Battalion Chief Donnie Boykin said Hopson did the right thing by recognizing the danger and getting his parents to call 911.

