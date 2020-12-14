Confederate monument will not be removed in front of Mississippi courthouse after split vote

A statue of a Confederate soldier will stay outside a Mississippi courthouse after a tie vote by local leaders.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted 2-2 Monday morning to move the statue from its current location.

The split vote means the statue will stay in its current location for the time being.

Before the vote, the board discussed the issues surrounding the decision to move the statue or keep it in its current location.

District One Supervisor Beverly Martin and District Four Supervisor Kent Jones both voted to remove the statue from its current location.

District Two Supervisor Rebecca Powers and District Three Supervisor Marlin Ladner each voted to keep the statue at the courthouse.

Board of Supervisors President Connie Rocko failed to show to the meeting and could not provide the tie-breaking vote. Rocko and her husband are reportedly home sick with a non-COVID related illness.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

