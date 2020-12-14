Coronavirus deaths ‘rising quickly’ in Mississippi as case numbers climb

Medical experts warned over the summer about a “second wave” of the COVID-19 coronavirus that they feared would happen in the fall — statistics show their fears are being realized as cases and deaths continue to mount in Mississippi.

Approaching the mid-point of December, the month is on pace to double any other month’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic started in March. December is already the month with the third-highest number of new cases and the average daily deaths reported is the highest of any other month.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Sunday on social media that leaders across the state should protect others.

“It’s time for leaders to lead and protect those they lead,” he wrote Sunday night. “At home, school, houses of worship, work — make the decisions that will bring more Mississippians through the pandemic.

“Deaths are rising quickly — sadly many will not see the holidays in 2021.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases on Monday. It was the highest number ever reported on a Monday, typically one of the days with the lowest reported cases.

The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 181,095.

More than 27,800 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases, nearly double any prior month, and nearly 900 deaths.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 27,825

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,164 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 100 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported five new deaths Monday. A total of 4,204 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases was 2,129 with Monday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases was 1,988 on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1617 52 72 14 Alcorn 1838 35 115 16 Amite 751 16 52 3 Attala 1430 40 154 26 Benton 570 19 45 10 Bolivar 2828 89 224 30 Calhoun 913 15 25 4 Carroll 851 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1287 34 48 14 Choctaw 430 10 1 0 Claiborne 618 16 43 9 Clarke 1046 55 94 27 Clay 1094 28 20 3 Coahoma 1742 47 127 11 Copiah 1948 42 72 9 Covington 1584 61 103 31 De Soto 12089 114 103 20 Forrest 4503 92 190 41 Franklin 467 6 4 1 George 1487 30 47 7 Greene 869 25 48 6 Grenada 1702 51 137 24 Hancock 1508 46 69 12 Harrison 8709 124 416 42 Hinds 11955 222 571 88 Holmes 1476 62 103 20 Humphreys 632 21 33 8 Issaquena 133 4 0 0 Itawamba 1850 43 108 19 Jackson 7459 142 206 23 Jasper 1059 24 1 0 Jefferson 424 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 664 20 8 1 Jones 4374 91 194 38 Kemper 602 19 43 9 Lafayette 3671 67 153 41 Lamar 3468 52 44 12 Lauderdale 4220 157 346 84 Lawrence 829 15 27 2 Leake 1635 45 53 7 Lee 6321 105 203 40 Leflore 2324 96 197 48 Lincoln 2216 71 166 36 Lowndes 3235 72 137 37 Madison 5927 122 299 57 Marion 1472 54 143 18 Marshall 2517 56 59 15 Monroe 2459 80 176 53 Montgomery 889 30 54 9 Neshoba 2583 132 176 54 Newton 1327 31 64 11 Noxubee 814 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2862 64 202 31 Panola 2712 65 77 13 Pearl River 2029 73 134 25 Perry 746 27 20 7 Pike 1896 63 99 27 Pontotoc 2552 32 20 3 Prentiss 1764 39 97 14 Quitman 544 7 0 0 Rankin 7285 129 275 36 Scott 1843 31 35 3 Sharkey 355 17 43 8 Simpson 1705 54 142 19 Smith 859 17 55 8 Stone 973 16 61 9 Sunflower 2121 57 87 15 Tallahatchie 1089 28 33 7 Tate 2090 52 74 18 Tippah 1616 36 63 4 Tishomingo 1323 47 97 26 Tunica 669 19 15 2 Union 2212 27 64 11 Walthall 877 32 67 13 Warren 2162 65 154 30 Washington 3660 109 187 39 Wayne 1455 25 65 10 Webster 611 16 55 11 Wilkinson 482 22 21 5 Winston 1545 37 91 21 Yalobusha 840 30 81 22 Yazoo 1802 42 138 15 Total 181,095 4,204 8,407 1,558

