Coronavirus deaths ‘rising quickly’ in Mississippi as case numbers climb

By Magnolia State Live

Published 11:12 am Monday, December 14, 2020

Medical experts warned over the summer about a “second wave” of the COVID-19 coronavirus that they feared would happen in the fall — statistics show their fears are being realized as cases and deaths continue to mount in Mississippi.

Approaching the mid-point of December, the month is on pace to double any other month’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic started in March. December is already the month with the third-highest number of new cases and the average daily deaths reported is the highest of any other month.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Sunday on social media that leaders across the state should protect others.

“It’s time for leaders to lead and protect those they lead,” he wrote Sunday night. “At home, school, houses of worship, work — make the decisions that will bring more Mississippians through the pandemic.

“Deaths are rising quickly — sadly many will not see the holidays in 2021.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases on Monday. It was the highest number ever reported on a Monday, typically one of the days with the lowest reported cases.

The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 181,095.

More than 27,800 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases, nearly double any prior month, and nearly 900 deaths.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 27,825

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,164 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 100 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported five new deaths Monday. A total of 4,204 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases was 2,129 with Monday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases was 1,988 on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1617 52 72 14
Alcorn 1838 35 115 16
Amite 751 16 52 3
Attala 1430 40 154 26
Benton 570 19 45 10
Bolivar 2828 89 224 30
Calhoun 913 15 25 4
Carroll 851 17 46 9
Chickasaw 1287 34 48 14
Choctaw 430 10 1 0
Claiborne 618 16 43 9
Clarke 1046 55 94 27
Clay 1094 28 20 3
Coahoma 1742 47 127 11
Copiah 1948 42 72 9
Covington 1584 61 103 31
De Soto 12089 114 103 20
Forrest 4503 92 190 41
Franklin 467 6 4 1
George 1487 30 47 7
Greene 869 25 48 6
Grenada 1702 51 137 24
Hancock 1508 46 69 12
Harrison 8709 124 416 42
Hinds 11955 222 571 88
Holmes 1476 62 103 20
Humphreys 632 21 33 8
Issaquena 133 4 0 0
Itawamba 1850 43 108 19
Jackson 7459 142 206 23
Jasper 1059 24 1 0
Jefferson 424 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 664 20 8 1
Jones 4374 91 194 38
Kemper 602 19 43 9
Lafayette 3671 67 153 41
Lamar 3468 52 44 12
Lauderdale 4220 157 346 84
Lawrence 829 15 27 2
Leake 1635 45 53 7
Lee 6321 105 203 40
Leflore 2324 96 197 48
Lincoln 2216 71 166 36
Lowndes 3235 72 137 37
Madison 5927 122 299 57
Marion 1472 54 143 18
Marshall 2517 56 59 15
Monroe 2459 80 176 53
Montgomery 889 30 54 9
Neshoba 2583 132 176 54
Newton 1327 31 64 11
Noxubee 814 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2862 64 202 31
Panola 2712 65 77 13
Pearl River 2029 73 134 25
Perry 746 27 20 7
Pike 1896 63 99 27
Pontotoc 2552 32 20 3
Prentiss 1764 39 97 14
Quitman 544 7 0 0
Rankin 7285 129 275 36
Scott 1843 31 35 3
Sharkey 355 17 43 8
Simpson 1705 54 142 19
Smith 859 17 55 8
Stone 973 16 61 9
Sunflower 2121 57 87 15
Tallahatchie 1089 28 33 7
Tate 2090 52 74 18
Tippah 1616 36 63 4
Tishomingo 1323 47 97 26
Tunica 669 19 15 2
Union 2212 27 64 11
Walthall 877 32 67 13
Warren 2162 65 154 30
Washington 3660 109 187 39
Wayne 1455 25 65 10
Webster 611 16 55 11
Wilkinson 482 22 21 5
Winston 1545 37 91 21
Yalobusha 840 30 81 22
Yazoo 1802 42 138 15
Total 181,095 4,204 8,407 1,558
