Coronavirus deaths ‘rising quickly’ in Mississippi as case numbers climb
Medical experts warned over the summer about a “second wave” of the COVID-19 coronavirus that they feared would happen in the fall — statistics show their fears are being realized as cases and deaths continue to mount in Mississippi.
Approaching the mid-point of December, the month is on pace to double any other month’s new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths since the pandemic started in March. December is already the month with the third-highest number of new cases and the average daily deaths reported is the highest of any other month.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote Sunday on social media that leaders across the state should protect others.
“It’s time for leaders to lead and protect those they lead,” he wrote Sunday night. “At home, school, houses of worship, work — make the decisions that will bring more Mississippians through the pandemic.
“Deaths are rising quickly — sadly many will not see the holidays in 2021.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,648 new cases on Monday. It was the highest number ever reported on a Monday, typically one of the days with the lowest reported cases.
The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 181,095.
More than 27,800 new cases have been confirmed in the last 14 days. New cases confirmed in Mississippi during the last 14 days already eclipse every month of the pandemic except July and November.
If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases, nearly double any prior month, and nearly 900 deaths.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|27,825
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 136,627 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,164 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 100 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.
The state reported five new deaths Monday. A total of 4,204 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases was 2,129 with Monday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases was 1,988 on Monday.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1617
|52
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1838
|35
|115
|16
|Amite
|751
|16
|52
|3
|Attala
|1430
|40
|154
|26
|Benton
|570
|19
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2828
|89
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|913
|15
|25
|4
|Carroll
|851
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1287
|34
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|430
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|618
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1046
|55
|94
|27
|Clay
|1094
|28
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1742
|47
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1948
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1584
|61
|103
|31
|De Soto
|12089
|114
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4503
|92
|190
|41
|Franklin
|467
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1487
|30
|47
|7
|Greene
|869
|25
|48
|6
|Grenada
|1702
|51
|137
|24
|Hancock
|1508
|46
|69
|12
|Harrison
|8709
|124
|416
|42
|Hinds
|11955
|222
|571
|88
|Holmes
|1476
|62
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|632
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|133
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1850
|43
|108
|19
|Jackson
|7459
|142
|206
|23
|Jasper
|1059
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|424
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|664
|20
|8
|1
|Jones
|4374
|91
|194
|38
|Kemper
|602
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3671
|67
|153
|41
|Lamar
|3468
|52
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4220
|157
|346
|84
|Lawrence
|829
|15
|27
|2
|Leake
|1635
|45
|53
|7
|Lee
|6321
|105
|203
|40
|Leflore
|2324
|96
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2216
|71
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3235
|72
|137
|37
|Madison
|5927
|122
|299
|57
|Marion
|1472
|54
|143
|18
|Marshall
|2517
|56
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2459
|80
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|889
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2583
|132
|176
|54
|Newton
|1327
|31
|64
|11
|Noxubee
|814
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2862
|64
|202
|31
|Panola
|2712
|65
|77
|13
|Pearl River
|2029
|73
|134
|25
|Perry
|746
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1896
|63
|99
|27
|Pontotoc
|2552
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1764
|39
|97
|14
|Quitman
|544
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7285
|129
|275
|36
|Scott
|1843
|31
|35
|3
|Sharkey
|355
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1705
|54
|142
|19
|Smith
|859
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|973
|16
|61
|9
|Sunflower
|2121
|57
|87
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1089
|28
|33
|7
|Tate
|2090
|52
|74
|18
|Tippah
|1616
|36
|63
|4
|Tishomingo
|1323
|47
|97
|26
|Tunica
|669
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2212
|27
|64
|11
|Walthall
|877
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2162
|65
|154
|30
|Washington
|3660
|109
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1455
|25
|65
|10
|Webster
|611
|16
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|482
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1545
|37
|91
|21
|Yalobusha
|840
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1802
|42
|138
|15
|Total
|181,095
|4,204
|8,407
|1,558
