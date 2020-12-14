Mississippi casts its 6 electoral voters for President Trump

The father of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was among the six men casting the state’s electoral votes for Donald Trump for president.

Terry Reeves owns a heating and air-conditioning business but grew up in modest circumstances in a large family in a two-bedroom home in a small town, his son, the governor, said.

“It speaks to what’s possible in Mississippi and in America,” Tate Reeves said.

Trump received nearly 58% of the popular vote in Mississippi. The state has voted for the Republican candidate in each of the past 11 elections going back to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

