Two people killed as side-by-side utility vehicle collides with people leaving party

Two people were killed just after midnight Saturday morning when a side-by-side utility vehicle struck them in a rural Mississippi town.

Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod told WDAM-TV that the deaths occurred as people were leaving a party and the side-by-side vehicle drove down Louisiana Street in Leakesville and struck several people.

Two of the people struck died as a result of their injuries. Two more were treated and released from the hospital. McLeod said the incident was under investigation.

