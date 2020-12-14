Widespread outage apparently affects Google services including Gmail and YouTube

A number of Google services and websites – including Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs – appear to have been hit by a widespread outage early Monday.

The website DownDetector reports that the outage began at approximately 5:40 a.m. Central.

Google did not immediately acknowledge the outage. All of the company’s services initially showed full functionality on their online status page. By 6:27 a.m. Central, however, the company had changed the status of every single service to show an outage.

Reports of outages from online were coming in from all over the eastern half of the U.S. that there were problems trying to use the services.

The outage is rare for Google whose infrastructure traditionally has been rock solid. Due to that track record of stability, many businesses now depend on Google’s suite of products to run their operations.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

