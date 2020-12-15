Snow possible tonight across portions of Mississippi, here’s where the flakes might land

Weather forecasters say portions of Mississippi could get a dusting of snow tonight and some of it could stick on elevated surfaces.

While it won’t be a white Christmas, a weather system coming through the state tonight is capable of producing light snow across areas of north Mississippi.

Very light accumulation is expected in the area of northeast Mississippi from around the Cleveland area, north to the Tennessee state line.

The cold front coming through may start by dropping rain, which could then shift to snow.

Most roads should be fine as the snow likely will quickly melt on the warm road surfaces, though bridges still could become snow-covered and slick, so drivers should use caution.



Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

