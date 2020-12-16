Coronavirus cases climb as December now second-worst month for Mississippi
The latest statistics have now pushed December to the second-worst month for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, in Mississippi with 15 more days left in the month.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,343 new cases on Wednesday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 185,643.
More than 32,000 new cases have been confirmed in December. With only half of December elapsed, the month already has eclipsed every month of the pandemic except November, which reported 33,111 cases.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|32,373
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Through Monday’s statistics, the state reported 1,238 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 81 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.
The state reported 42 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 4,294 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 30.4, for a total of 487 so far during the month, making December already the fourth deadliest month on record. The deadliest month on record was August when the state reported 813 deaths.
If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,139 with Wednesday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,055 on Wednesday, just below the record set Tuesday.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1633
|52
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1873
|36
|118
|17
|Amite
|764
|16
|52
|3
|Attala
|1469
|43
|159
|28
|Benton
|579
|19
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2908
|90
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|928
|15
|25
|4
|Carroll
|863
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1338
|35
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|432
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|629
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1056
|55
|95
|27
|Clay
|1130
|28
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1769
|47
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1985
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1615
|62
|105
|34
|De Soto
|12433
|116
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4581
|93
|191
|42
|Franklin
|475
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1523
|30
|47
|7
|Greene
|890
|25
|50
|6
|Grenada
|1748
|51
|140
|24
|Hancock
|1564
|49
|68
|13
|Harrison
|8990
|130
|427
|47
|Hinds
|12228
|229
|589
|89
|Holmes
|1490
|63
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|648
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|136
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1891
|44
|111
|21
|Jackson
|7624
|144
|209
|23
|Jasper
|1115
|24
|10
|0
|Jefferson
|432
|12
|17
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|680
|21
|8
|1
|Jones
|4483
|91
|196
|38
|Kemper
|606
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3733
|69
|154
|42
|Lamar
|3568
|52
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4294
|159
|350
|85
|Lawrence
|849
|15
|27
|2
|Leake
|1662
|45
|53
|7
|Lee
|6540
|106
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2356
|98
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2248
|73
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3430
|73
|139
|37
|Madison
|6114
|123
|301
|57
|Marion
|1498
|55
|144
|18
|Marshall
|2567
|58
|61
|15
|Monroe
|2547
|82
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|902
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2635
|133
|177
|54
|Newton
|1349
|32
|66
|11
|Noxubee
|834
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2950
|66
|202
|31
|Panola
|2781
|67
|89
|13
|Pearl River
|2083
|74
|138
|26
|Perry
|757
|29
|20
|7
|Pike
|1919
|65
|103
|27
|Pontotoc
|2641
|34
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1798
|40
|98
|15
|Quitman
|553
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7542
|136
|286
|38
|Scott
|1862
|33
|35
|3
|Sharkey
|360
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1745
|57
|143
|19
|Smith
|880
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|993
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2163
|57
|89
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1112
|29
|33
|7
|Tate
|2135
|53
|74
|18
|Tippah
|1680
|36
|67
|4
|Tishomingo
|1359
|47
|98
|26
|Tunica
|675
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2323
|27
|79
|11
|Walthall
|886
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2219
|67
|156
|31
|Washington
|3738
|110
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1498
|25
|65
|10
|Webster
|625
|17
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|487
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1567
|42
|92
|26
|Yalobusha
|857
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1821
|44
|139
|16
|Total
|185,643
|4,294
|8,549
|1,587
Outpouring of help offered for 2-year-old abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store
Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services reported Tuesday that only minutes after media outlets published the story about a two-year-old... read more