Coronavirus cases climb as December now second-worst month for Mississippi

The latest statistics have now pushed December to the second-worst month for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, in Mississippi with 15 more days left in the month.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,343 new cases on Wednesday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 185,643.

More than 32,000 new cases have been confirmed in December. With only half of December elapsed, the month already has eclipsed every month of the pandemic except November, which reported 33,111 cases.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 32,373

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Monday’s statistics, the state reported 1,238 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 81 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported 42 new deaths Wednesday. A total of 4,294 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 30.4, for a total of 487 so far during the month, making December already the fourth deadliest month on record. The deadliest month on record was August when the state reported 813 deaths.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,139 with Wednesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 2,055 on Wednesday, just below the record set Tuesday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1633 52 72 14 Alcorn 1873 36 118 17 Amite 764 16 52 3 Attala 1469 43 159 28 Benton 579 19 45 10 Bolivar 2908 90 224 30 Calhoun 928 15 25 4 Carroll 863 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1338 35 48 14 Choctaw 432 10 1 0 Claiborne 629 18 43 9 Clarke 1056 55 95 27 Clay 1130 28 20 3 Coahoma 1769 47 127 11 Copiah 1985 42 72 9 Covington 1615 62 105 34 De Soto 12433 116 103 20 Forrest 4581 93 191 42 Franklin 475 6 4 1 George 1523 30 47 7 Greene 890 25 50 6 Grenada 1748 51 140 24 Hancock 1564 49 68 13 Harrison 8990 130 427 47 Hinds 12228 229 589 89 Holmes 1490 63 103 20 Humphreys 648 21 33 8 Issaquena 136 4 0 0 Itawamba 1891 44 111 21 Jackson 7624 144 209 23 Jasper 1115 24 10 0 Jefferson 432 12 17 3 Jefferson Davis 680 21 8 1 Jones 4483 91 196 38 Kemper 606 19 43 9 Lafayette 3733 69 154 42 Lamar 3568 52 44 12 Lauderdale 4294 159 350 85 Lawrence 849 15 27 2 Leake 1662 45 53 7 Lee 6540 106 205 40 Leflore 2356 98 197 48 Lincoln 2248 73 166 36 Lowndes 3430 73 139 37 Madison 6114 123 301 57 Marion 1498 55 144 18 Marshall 2567 58 61 15 Monroe 2547 82 176 53 Montgomery 902 30 54 9 Neshoba 2635 133 177 54 Newton 1349 32 66 11 Noxubee 834 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2950 66 202 31 Panola 2781 67 89 13 Pearl River 2083 74 138 26 Perry 757 29 20 7 Pike 1919 65 103 27 Pontotoc 2641 34 20 3 Prentiss 1798 40 98 15 Quitman 553 7 0 0 Rankin 7542 136 286 38 Scott 1862 33 35 3 Sharkey 360 17 43 8 Simpson 1745 57 143 19 Smith 880 17 55 8 Stone 993 18 63 9 Sunflower 2163 57 89 15 Tallahatchie 1112 29 33 7 Tate 2135 53 74 18 Tippah 1680 36 67 4 Tishomingo 1359 47 98 26 Tunica 675 19 15 2 Union 2323 27 79 11 Walthall 886 32 67 13 Warren 2219 67 156 31 Washington 3738 110 187 39 Wayne 1498 25 65 10 Webster 625 17 55 11 Wilkinson 487 22 21 5 Winston 1567 42 92 26 Yalobusha 857 30 81 22 Yazoo 1821 44 139 16 Total 185,643 4,294 8,549 1,587

