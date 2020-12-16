Late Mississippi alderman’s widow wins special election for his former seat

The widow of a Mississippi city alderman won her late husband’s seat in a special election Tuesday night.

Sandra Strain handily beat challenger Janice Jackson with 909 votes to 84 votes to become the new alderman for the City of Madison.

Strain’s husband, Warren Strain, died in October after complications from a stroke and brain bleed in December 2019.

Previously, Warren Strain worked as a TV news anchor and later worked as a public spokesman for several state agencies.

