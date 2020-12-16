World’s richest woman donates $25 million to Mississippi university

Alcorn State University has just received the largest gift from a single donor in the university’s history.

MacKenzie Scott, an American novelist, philanthropist and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made a $25 million donation to the university, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.

“This gift is truly transformational and we are humbled by Ms. Scott’s generosity,” said Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave. The gift will now double the size of Alcorn’s endowment and allow the university to enhance its academic offerings.

Nave added that the money “could not come at a more opportune time” as the school embarks on an extensive five-year strategy plan.

“This extraordinary gift recognizes the institution’s longstanding commitment to providing access to affordable and equitable educational opportunities,” Nave said.

Scott has recently donated over $4 billion to 384 organizations, four months after donating $1.7 billion to 116 organizations, CNN reports.

She is the 18th richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $60 billion. She is also the richest woman in the world.

