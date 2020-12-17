Report: Mississippi farmer killed after tractor flips
A Mississippi farmer was killed Thursday after the tractor he was driving on his farm flipped over, WCBI-TV reports.
Roger Campbell, 69, of Baldwyn died after the tractor he was operating Thursday morning flipped while working on his farm on Houston-Palestine Road, the TV station reported.
Campbell reportedly received severe chest trauma in the accident. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Campbell operated his family’s farm, “Campbell Farms.”
