With two weeks to go, December just became Mississippi’s darkest month in pandemic
With two full weeks remaining in the month, updated numbers now show December has eclipsed all other months of the pandemic with the most new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi and ranks No. 3 for most deaths reported.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,261 new cases on Thursday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 187,904.
More than 34,600 new cases have been confirmed in December, a new record and perhaps an ominous sign for health care worker and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|34,634
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Through Tuesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,240 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 76 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.
The state reported 26 new deaths Thursday. A total of 4,320 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 30.2, for a total of 513 so far during the month, making December already the third deadliest month on record. The deadliest month on record was August when the state reported 813 deaths. The second deadliest was July with 593 reported deaths.
If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 2,136 with Thursday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,062 on Thursday, a new high, breaking the previous record set earlier in the week.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1644
|52
|72
|14
|Alcorn
|1885
|37
|118
|17
|Amite
|769
|16
|52
|3
|Attala
|1490
|43
|162
|28
|Benton
|586
|19
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|2941
|91
|224
|30
|Calhoun
|951
|15
|25
|4
|Carroll
|873
|17
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1355
|35
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|441
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|631
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1085
|55
|104
|27
|Clay
|1145
|28
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1780
|47
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1997
|42
|72
|9
|Covington
|1631
|63
|109
|35
|De Soto
|12561
|117
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4642
|93
|197
|42
|Franklin
|491
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1534
|30
|47
|7
|Greene
|894
|25
|50
|6
|Grenada
|1779
|53
|142
|25
|Hancock
|1624
|49
|68
|13
|Harrison
|9181
|130
|428
|47
|Hinds
|12361
|230
|612
|89
|Holmes
|1494
|63
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|651
|21
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|139
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1932
|46
|119
|22
|Jackson
|7711
|145
|209
|23
|Jasper
|1130
|24
|11
|0
|Jefferson
|434
|12
|17
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|685
|21
|8
|1
|Jones
|4536
|91
|198
|38
|Kemper
|615
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|3752
|70
|160
|42
|Lamar
|3610
|52
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|4357
|159
|353
|85
|Lawrence
|857
|15
|27
|2
|Leake
|1698
|45
|62
|7
|Lee
|6595
|106
|204
|40
|Leflore
|2388
|98
|197
|48
|Lincoln
|2265
|73
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|3507
|74
|139
|37
|Madison
|6196
|125
|301
|58
|Marion
|1518
|55
|144
|18
|Marshall
|2587
|58
|61
|15
|Monroe
|2580
|83
|176
|53
|Montgomery
|908
|30
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2675
|133
|177
|54
|Newton
|1369
|32
|66
|11
|Noxubee
|843
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2985
|67
|202
|32
|Panola
|2800
|67
|99
|13
|Pearl River
|2139
|75
|143
|27
|Perry
|764
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|1939
|65
|103
|27
|Pontotoc
|2684
|34
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1817
|40
|98
|15
|Quitman
|556
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|7636
|140
|294
|42
|Scott
|1873
|34
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|362
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1774
|57
|144
|19
|Smith
|891
|17
|55
|8
|Stone
|1015
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2167
|57
|89
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1113
|29
|39
|7
|Tate
|2158
|53
|75
|18
|Tippah
|1708
|36
|76
|4
|Tishomingo
|1369
|48
|97
|26
|Tunica
|679
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2358
|27
|97
|11
|Walthall
|890
|32
|67
|13
|Warren
|2243
|67
|156
|31
|Washington
|3754
|110
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1505
|25
|65
|10
|Webster
|632
|17
|55
|11
|Wilkinson
|489
|22
|21
|5
|Winston
|1612
|44
|96
|27
|Yalobusha
|860
|30
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|1829
|44
|139
|16
|Total
|187,904
|4,320
|8,686
|1,599
