Juvenile arrested in Mississippi as part of murder conspiracy plot

A juvenile was arrested earlier this week on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in Louisiana.

The 17-year-old juvenile, who has not yet been identified, was arrested in Mississippi and awaits extradition to Louisiana.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the juvenile is the second person arrested in an ongoing investigation in a murder plot.

Roland Bernard III was arrested on November 18 and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Bernard’s arrest came after investigators said they intercepted information that Bernard was working to have others commit a murder.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still under way and more arrests are possible.

