Man indicted for 2019 beating death of four-year-old

The man charged with the killing of a four-year-old Mississippi girl in June 2019 has been indicted.

James Christopher Anderson, 25, was charged with the murder of Armani Hill in Natchez. She died from blunt force trauma to her head, neck and abdomen.

Hill was pronounced dead on June 5, 2019, after reportedly being beaten so severely that she could not walk. Natchez Coroner James Lee said an autopsy shows the child died from blunt force trauma.

The girl’s 3-year-old sister, Lailah, was also critically hospitalized but was treated and released.

The children’s mother Lakeshia Jones had reportedly left her children in Anderson’s care while she was at work. Jones has been charged but so far has not been indicted in the case, according to Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

