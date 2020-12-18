Mississippi woman arrested for committing ‘unspeakable acts’ against six-month-old

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials discovered a video of the woman abusing a six-month-old child.

Kiana Bria Ruffin, 24, was arrested and has been charged with 20 counts of felony child abuse, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.

Calhoun said the sheriff’s department was contacted by a Marion police officer who came into possession of a video documenting the abuse of the child.

Calhoun said the videos are unbearable to watch and involve unspeakable acts against the little girl.

“The abuse to this child is horrendous to say the very least,” Calhoun said. “This is one of the worst videos that I have ever seen.”

The video which Calhoun said was made by Ruffin shows the child being suffocated.

Calhoun said the child was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition. He said Child Protection Services were contacted and will tend to the needs of the child.

Ruffin is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a total bond of $1.5 million. Calhoun said the case is being investigated and more charges are expected.

