Alabama police pursue suspects into Mississippi and then back home

A police chase late last week had Alabama law enforcement officers chasing two suspects into Mississippi and the back before the pair was apprehended.

The chase began at approximately noon on Thursday when police in Russellville, Alabama, received a tip that a stolen vehicle was in the area.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over when the chase started.

The pursuit took police across the Mississippi state line and down the Interstate 22 corridor before the suspects circled back and headed back to Alabama.

Ultimately the vehicle crashed and both the driver and the passenger abandoned the vehicle and were later found in a nearby wooded area.

Joshua Thomas Henson, 30, of Sheffield, Alabama, and Diana Marlene Oconnor, 25, of Russellville, Alabama were arrested and charged with possessing stolen property.

