Dead man found at Mississippi sports park; police searching for clues, suspect
Police are searching for clues in the shooting death of a man found shot to death at a Mississippi sports park.
Dario Robinson, 35, was found dead at the Sportsplex Park in Canton by a city worker Friday morning.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown told local news sources that Robinson was fatally shot in the back of the head.
Brown said officers responded at 7:30 a.m. to reports of a deceased person by an employer from the city’s parks and recreation.
When officers arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. investigators were able to determine that Robinson had been dead for about 3 to 4 hours.
Robinson worked at Peco Foods in Canton. Robinson responded to work on Thursday, but he left on break and never returned Peco Foods is just a little over 2 miles away from where Robinson’s body was found.
If you have any information that will help lead to a suspect or suspects, call the Canton Police Department at 601-859-2121, or the Madison County Sheriff’s department at 601-355-0379.
