December 19, 2020

Mississippi inmate serving life sentence dies

By Magnolia State Live

Published 6:02 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020

A Mississippi State Penitentiary inmate serving a life sentence as a habitual offender has died at an off-site hospital.

Officials from the Mississippi Department of Corrections said Ronald Allen Estelle, 77, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Greenville. The official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Estelle, MDOC #44851, was sentenced Feb. 11, 1987, for nonresidential burglary as a habitual offender in Harrison County.

 

