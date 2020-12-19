Mississippi mom accused of videoing herself suffocating her 6-month-old child

A Mississippi woman is accused of videoing herself — multiple times — suffocating her own 6-month-old child.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kiana Ruffin, 24, of Marion, last week. She was initially arrested on two charges of felony child abuse, but investigators said more charges were added Friday.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told WTOK-TV that the videos were difficult to watch.

“It is one of the worst videos I have seen in my career,” Calhoun told the station.

Ruffin now faces 20 charges of felony child abuse and was held on a $75,000 bond for each count, totaling $1.5 million.

The 6-month-old was hospitalized though her condition is unclear.

