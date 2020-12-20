December 20, 2020

Coronavirus cases, deaths rise; December now second-deadliest month of pandemic for Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:09 pm Sunday, December 20, 2020

December became the second-deadliest month in Mississippi’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic since it began in March, and with 11 days remaining officials expect the death toll to continue to climb.

The state reported 19 new deaths Sunday. A total of 4,409 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 30.1, for a total of 602 so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths.

“As predicted – our mortality curve is rising rapidly,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Sunday. “This is real, this is deadly. Please: keep it small (and outdoors) this holiday season.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,222 new cases on Sunday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 194,333.

Approximately 41,063 new cases have been confirmed in December, which is now the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 41,063

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 148,466 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Friday’s statistics, the state reported 1,226 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized with another 93 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized. The state reported that across the state only 66 ICU beds were available, meaning that 93 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, more than one-third are filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,127 with Sunday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,100 on Sunday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1709 53
Alcorn 1937 38
Amite 794 20
Attala 1537 43
Benton 604 20
Bolivar 3035 92
Calhoun 991 16
Carroll 892 17
Chickasaw 1429 35
Choctaw 451 10
Claiborne 660 18
Clarke 1112 55
Clay 1183 30
Coahoma 1824 48
Copiah 2050 42
Covington 1679 63
De Soto 13081 128
Forrest 4792 93
Franklin 518 6
George 1594 33
Greene 923 25
Grenada 1840 54
Hancock 1687 50
Harrison 9478 135
Hinds 12849 236
Holmes 1512 63
Humphreys 669 22
Issaquena 140 4
Itawamba 1993 46
Jackson 7946 147
Jasper 1188 24
Jefferson 450 13
Jefferson Davis 709 22
Jones 4689 93
Kemper 624 19
Lafayette 3834 70
Lamar 3707 54
Lauderdale 4487 164
Lawrence 876 16
Leake 1777 46
Lee 6853 109
Leflore 2436 98
Lincoln 2326 73
Lowndes 3700 77
Madison 6482 126
Marion 1601 58
Marshall 2656 59
Monroe 2667 83
Montgomery 923 30
Neshoba 2738 133
Newton 1429 32
Noxubee 857 18
Oktibbeha 3066 67
Panola 2890 67
Pearl River 2238 77
Perry 788 30
Pike 2019 65
Pontotoc 2789 35
Prentiss 1890 40
Quitman 567 7
Rankin 7902 143
Scott 1931 36
Sharkey 371 17
Simpson 1825 57
Smith 933 17
Stone 1052 18
Sunflower 2217 57
Tallahatchie 1133 29
Tate 2207 54
Tippah 1770 38
Tishomingo 1420 50
Tunica 694 19
Union 2466 27
Walthall 916 32
Warren 2318 69
Washington 3839 111
Wayne 1544 25
Webster 656 17
Wilkinson 498 22
Winston 1650 44
Yalobusha 878 30
Yazoo 1948 50
Total 194,333 4,409
