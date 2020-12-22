Mississippi reports most coronavirus deaths in single day as new case counts climb

Mississippi’s 14-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases moved into record territory Tuesday as December’s death toll ratcheted much higher with the latest statistics from the state.

The state reported on Tuesday 79 new deaths attributed to the virus. It was the highest number of deaths reported in a single day. A total of 4,490 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 31, for a total of 683 so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,191 new cases on Tuesday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 197,691.

Approximately 44,421 new cases have been confirmed in December, which is now the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 44,421

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Sunday’s statistics, the state reported 1,257 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with another 50 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized. The state reported that across the state only 86 ICU beds were available, meaning that 90 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, more than 40 percent were filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

“And this is before holiday celebrations,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “Please be safe over the next 2 weeks. Keep it small (and outdoors).”

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 2,056 with Tuesday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 2,126 on Tuesday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1728 56 72 15 Alcorn 1971 39 120 17 Amite 806 20 53 6 Attala 1568 43 166 28 Benton 623 20 45 10 Bolivar 3097 95 223 30 Calhoun 1014 16 25 4 Carroll 896 17 46 9 Chickasaw 1452 35 49 14 Choctaw 455 10 1 0 Claiborne 662 18 43 9 Clarke 1127 55 104 27 Clay 1200 30 20 3 Coahoma 1846 51 127 11 Copiah 2065 43 72 9 Covington 1704 65 117 37 De Soto 13307 128 104 20 Forrest 4869 94 200 42 Franklin 531 6 37 1 George 1620 34 48 7 Greene 942 25 50 6 Grenada 1873 58 146 28 Hancock 1726 51 68 13 Harrison 9713 139 447 51 Hinds 13018 242 654 92 Holmes 1522 64 103 20 Humphreys 680 22 33 8 Issaquena 143 4 0 0 Itawamba 2045 47 123 22 Jackson 8126 151 215 25 Jasper 1237 24 11 0 Jefferson 455 13 17 3 Jefferson Davis 719 22 8 1 Jones 4768 94 201 38 Kemper 630 19 43 9 Lafayette 3888 73 177 43 Lamar 3765 54 45 12 Lauderdale 4536 165 362 86 Lawrence 883 16 27 2 Leake 1809 48 68 8 Lee 7026 110 205 40 Leflore 2470 99 199 48 Lincoln 2362 74 166 36 Lowndes 3817 79 183 37 Madison 6568 127 303 58 Marion 1626 59 143 20 Marshall 2699 60 62 15 Monroe 2725 84 179 53 Montgomery 935 30 54 9 Neshoba 2787 134 177 55 Newton 1462 32 70 11 Noxubee 876 19 22 4 Oktibbeha 3102 69 204 32 Panola 2925 67 103 13 Pearl River 2274 77 143 28 Perry 797 30 20 7 Pike 2045 65 106 27 Pontotoc 2853 35 20 3 Prentiss 1912 41 99 15 Quitman 570 7 0 0 Rankin 8020 149 297 43 Scott 1988 38 35 4 Sharkey 375 17 43 8 Simpson 1860 57 150 19 Smith 946 17 55 8 Stone 1065 18 63 9 Sunflower 2260 59 90 15 Tallahatchie 1143 29 41 7 Tate 2237 55 78 18 Tippah 1813 40 78 5 Tishomingo 1447 51 101 26 Tunica 706 19 15 2 Union 2540 30 102 14 Walthall 925 32 67 13 Warren 2349 74 162 37 Washington 3897 112 187 39 Wayne 1557 25 66 10 Webster 665 17 56 11 Wilkinson 502 22 21 5 Winston 1674 44 98 27 Yalobusha 902 31 81 22 Yazoo 1970 50 138 17 Total 197,691 4,490 8,952 1,636

