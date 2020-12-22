Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate

Letters and packages headed to post office boxes across the country were scattered across Interstate 55 after a truck carrying mail lost control and overturned on the highway.

State police say the crash on I-55 near the Wynndale Road exit near mile marker 81 happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The crash shut down the northbound lane of the interstate for a short period as crews worked to retrieve the mail strewn across the highway, WLBT news reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the semi-truck rolled onto its right side, causing a gray Nissan Rogue to collide with the undercarriage of the overturned trailer.

The cargo included mail that was headed to Jackson’s USPS distribution center.

Only minor injuries were reported in this accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

