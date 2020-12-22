Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work
If you have a worrying child who has been asking about how Santa Claus will be able to safely do his work this week in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, take heart — America’s top infectious disease expert has you covered.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has officially cleared Santa for his work by a special trip to the North Pole to vaccinate St. Nick.
Santa, certainly considered an essential, global worker, was vaccinated last week.
Fauci made the revelation during a “Sesame Street” town hall event with CNN when a little girl asked the question.
“Will Santa still be able to visit me in coronavirus this season?” a 6-year-old girl asked. “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house or near his reindeer?”
Fauci, a smart father as well as an infectious disease expert, quickly replied that Santa wouldn’t let them down, provided they’d been good.
“I took a trip up there to the North Pole,” Fauci said. “I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. … Santa Claus is good to go.”
While 2020 has had a long series of bad news, a little good news in Santa’s virus clearance is refreshing.
Truck loaded with mail overturns on Mississippi interstate
Letters and packages headed to post office boxes across the country were scattered across Interstate 55 after a truck carrying... read more