Worrisome child? Relax, Dr. Fauci says he personally gave Santa Claus COVID-19 vaccine so he’s cleared to work

If you have a worrying child who has been asking about how Santa Claus will be able to safely do his work this week in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, take heart — America’s top infectious disease expert has you covered.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has officially cleared Santa for his work by a special trip to the North Pole to vaccinate St. Nick.

Santa, certainly considered an essential, global worker, was vaccinated last week.

Fauci made the revelation during a “Sesame Street” town hall event with CNN when a little girl asked the question.

“Will Santa still be able to visit me in coronavirus this season?” a 6-year-old girl asked. “What if he can’t go to anyone’s house or near his reindeer?”

Fauci, a smart father as well as an infectious disease expert, quickly replied that Santa wouldn’t let them down, provided they’d been good.

“I took a trip up there to the North Pole,” Fauci said. “I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. … Santa Claus is good to go.”

While 2020 has had a long series of bad news, a little good news in Santa’s virus clearance is refreshing.

