Mississippi man spreads Christmas cheer with antique calliope and his pickup truck

Christmas songs filled the air at Natchez Under-the-Hill and throughout the city of Natchez Tuesday as local resident and musician Burnley Cook played his antique calliope from the bed of his truck as it paraded through the city.

“It’s been a tough year,” Cook said. “I’m just trying to bring a little cheer. It was our present to everyone.”

Cook played every Christmas song by memory from a list of song titles attached to one of the calliope pipes.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Silver Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman,” were just a few of the offerings.

Passengers in the truck handed out candy canes to children and adults as the vehicle made its way up and down streets in Downtown Natchez and Under-the-Hill.

People waved while taking videos and photos of Cook playing the calliope.

Cook actually did a similar parade a couple of weeks ago and said Tuesday’s parade was a repeat performance.

