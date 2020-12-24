Body found floating in Mississippi pond
A woman’s body was found Christmas Eve floating in a Mississippi pond, a local television station reports.
WLOX-TV reports Pascagoula, Mississippi, police were called late Thursday morning to a pond near Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after someone spotted the body in the water and called police.
The identity of the body was not immediately released, the TV station reported.
You Might Like
Mississippi emergency management director released from hospital after COVID-19 fight
Emergency leader out of hospital after COVID-19 complication Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel is back home after being... read more