December 24, 2020

Body found floating in Mississippi pond

By Magnolia State Live

Published 3:38 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

A woman’s body was found Christmas Eve floating in a Mississippi pond, a local television station reports.

WLOX-TV reports Pascagoula, Mississippi, police were called late Thursday morning to a pond near Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after someone spotted the body in the water and called police.

The identity of the body was not immediately released, the TV station reported.

