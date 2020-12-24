Police: Thief caught on video sneaking into Amazon delivery van and drives off in it
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said a thief made off with an Amazon delivery van while the driver was delivering packages to area customers. The theft was caught on surveillance video.
The theft happened at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Street in the New Orleans East area.
According to New Orleans police, a white Ford Explorer with no visible license plate parked across the street from an Amazon delivery van after the driver arrived to deliver packages.
<iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/AqlFaJwA08A” width=”350″ height=”250″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span></iframe>
When the Amazon driver got out of the van, the thief exited the Explorer, got into the van and then fled down the street, followed by the Explorer.
