Police: Thief caught on video sneaking into Amazon delivery van and drives off in it

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said a thief made off with an Amazon delivery van while the driver was delivering packages to area customers. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

The theft happened at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Street in the New Orleans East area.

According to New Orleans police, a white Ford Explorer with no visible license plate parked across the street from an Amazon delivery van after the driver arrived to deliver packages.

When the Amazon driver got out of the van, the thief exited the Explorer, got into the van and then fled down the street, followed by the Explorer.





