VIDEO: Mississippi Highway Patrol gives Santa free pass for speeding through state tonight
The Mississippi Highway Patrol gave all its troopers special orders Thursday, Christmas Eve, to help Santa Claus as he’s headed South into Mississippi.
That included the directive to not issue any speeding tickets to the man in red to allow him to make his deliveries tonight in record time.
