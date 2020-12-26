December 26, 2020

Mississippi reports lowest daily coronavirus new case numbers in month; Christmas delays likely at play

By Magnolia State Live

Published 2:41 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020

Mississippi reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in a single 24-hour Saturday. It was the lowest level of new daily cases reported in more than a month, however, the Christmas holiday on Friday likely has delayed some testing and reporting.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 845 new cases on Saturday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 205,023.

Mississippi reported three new deaths attributed to the virus on Saturday. A total of 4,565 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 29.2, for a total of 759 deaths reported so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 51,753 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 51,753

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Tuesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,312 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with another 65 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported that across the state only 89 ICU beds were available, meaning that 90 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, approximately 42 percent were filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,845 with Saturday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,934 on Saturday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday, December 28.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1745 57
Alcorn 2046 39
Amite 819 20
Attala 1652 44
Benton 642 20
Bolivar 3235 95
Calhoun 1096 16
Carroll 910 17
Chickasaw 1521 35
Choctaw 479 10
Claiborne 690 18
Clarke 1151 57
Clay 1254 30
Coahoma 1897 51
Copiah 2121 43
Covington 1758 66
De Soto 13932 132
Forrest 5026 95
Franklin 557 7
George 1666 34
Greene 955 25
Grenada 1910 60
Hancock 1882 53
Harrison 10133 139
Hinds 13403 248
Holmes 1545 64
Humphreys 702 22
Issaquena 145 4
Itawamba 2162 49
Jackson 8367 151
Jasper 1306 25
Jefferson 458 14
Jefferson Davis 733 22
Jones 4947 95
Kemper 639 19
Lafayette 4071 76
Lamar 3909 56
Lauderdale 4695 168
Lawrence 902 16
Leake 1930 49
Lee 7246 111
Leflore 2527 98
Lincoln 2434 74
Lowndes 4094 85
Madison 6815 128
Marion 1691 59
Marshall 2813 63
Monroe 2821 84
Montgomery 951 30
Neshoba 2873 137
Newton 1527 32
Noxubee 893 20
Oktibbeha 3221 70
Panola 3027 68
Pearl River 2394 79
Perry 827 30
Pike 2106 65
Pontotoc 2991 38
Prentiss 1987 41
Quitman 588 7
Rankin 8284 156
Scott 2039 38
Sharkey 378 17
Simpson 1904 60
Smith 971 18
Stone 1109 18
Sunflower 2315 59
Tallahatchie 1170 29
Tate 2303 56
Tippah 1871 40
Tishomingo 1498 51
Tunica 719 19
Union 2629 34
Walthall 951 33
Warren 2487 75
Washington 4075 112
Wayne 1586 25
Webster 697 18
Wilkinson 511 22
Winston 1753 44
Yalobusha 944 31
Yazoo 2012 50
Total 205,023 4,565
