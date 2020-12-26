Three confirmed tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Christmas Eve

National Weather Service personnel confirmed Saturday that three tornadoes touched down in Mississippi early on Christmas Eve.

The three twisters were all relatively weak tornadoes and were not determined to have been on the ground for more than a few minutes.

The tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down near Hot Coffee, Taylorsville and Stringer. The Hot Coffee tornado was rated as an EF-1, with maximum winds of 90 mph.

The other two twisters were considered EF-0 with winds of approximately 80 mph.

NWS teams plan additional storm damage surveys across portions of Covington, Lincoln, Franklin, Yazoo and Madison counties.

