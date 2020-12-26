Two killed, infant injured when car and train collide in Mississippi
Two people were killed and an infant injured Saturday night when their car was struck by a train in Mississippi
Hattiesburg Police report they responded to the scene of the car-train collision at approximately 6:15 P.M. Saturday at Eastside and Scooba streets.
Upon arrival, police found two people, a man and a woman, dead and an injured infant. The baby was transported to a hospital.
Police say the accident is under investigation.
