Firefighters battle blaze at Pre-Civil War historic landmark

Owners of a historic house in Central Mississippi were in the process of renovating the residence when the building caught fire Saturday.

The Canton Fire Department responded to a house fire call at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Peace Street in the Canton Historic District.

The Shackleford House, a pre-Civil War Greek Revival house built in the 1850s by Judge C.C. Shackleford, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to the Canton Fire Department, approximately 90% of the home’s back structure was on fire. Soon after the firefighters arrived the stairs inside the home collapsed, officials said.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

