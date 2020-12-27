Missing Child Alert canceled, 3-year old found safe

An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been canceled for Zhanya Austin, 3, of Jackson.

She has been located and was found safe.





The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Austin of Jackson on Christmas Day after she was last seen at about 7:19 p.m. in the 3300 block of Livingston Road in Hinds County. Zhanya Austin was accompanied by Antawn Austin.

