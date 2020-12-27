Mississippi’s coronavirus cases, deaths rising; December death toll at near record

Mississippi’s numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and related deaths climbed Sunday as the total deaths reported in the month of December reached 800, just 13 deaths away from August’s record high.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,365 new cases on Sunday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 206,388.

Mississippi reported 41 new deaths attributed to the virus on Sunday. A total of 4,606 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 29.6, for a total of 800 deaths reported so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 53,118 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 53,118

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Tuesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,312 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with another 65 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported that across the state only 89 ICU beds were available, meaning that 90 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, approximately 42 percent were filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,722 with Sunday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,924 on Sunday.

