December 27, 2020

Mississippi’s coronavirus cases, deaths rising; December death toll at near record

By Magnolia State Live

Published 4:17 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020

Mississippi’s numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases and related deaths climbed Sunday as the total deaths reported in the month of December reached 800, just 13 deaths away from August’s record high.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,365 new cases on Sunday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 206,388.

Mississippi reported 41 new deaths attributed to the virus on Sunday. A total of 4,606 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 29.6, for a total of 800 deaths reported so far during the month, making December second only to August when the state reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 53,118 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases
June 11,746
July 31,496
August 24,203
September 15,240
October 21,970
November 33,111
December (month to date) 53,118

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Through Tuesday’s statistics, the state reported 1,312 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with another 65 suspected, but not confirmed by test yet COVID patients also hospitalized.

The state reported that across the state only 89 ICU beds were available, meaning that 90 percent of all ICU beds were filled. Of the ICU beds in use, approximately 42 percent were filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

If December’s pace of new cases and deaths continues evenly through the remainder of the month, the state may see as many as 60,000 cases or more, nearly double any prior month, and as many as 900 deaths.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,722 with Sunday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,924 on Sunday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday, December 28.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 1754 57
Alcorn 2057 40
Amite 821 20
Attala 1660 44
Benton 647 20
Bolivar 3252 95
Calhoun 1106 16
Carroll 911 17
Chickasaw 1530 36
Choctaw 486 10
Claiborne 690 18
Clarke 1155 58
Clay 1268 30
Coahoma 1901 51
Copiah 2127 43
Covington 1765 66
De Soto 14005 133
Forrest 5041 95
Franklin 559 7
George 1674 34
Greene 957 25
Grenada 1921 61
Hancock 1899 53
Harrison 10204 142
Hinds 13461 250
Holmes 1547 64
Humphreys 704 22
Issaquena 146 4
Itawamba 2172 50
Jackson 8419 151
Jasper 1319 25
Jefferson 459 14
Jefferson Davis 738 22
Jones 4979 96
Kemper 642 19
Lafayette 4117 77
Lamar 3918 58
Lauderdale 4720 168
Lawrence 906 16
Leake 1952 49
Lee 7316 114
Leflore 2542 98
Lincoln 2449 74
Lowndes 4128 85
Madison 6859 129
Marion 1699 59
Marshall 2823 63
Monroe 2833 85
Montgomery 953 31
Neshoba 2889 138
Newton 1542 32
Noxubee 900 20
Oktibbeha 3242 70
Panola 3055 69
Pearl River 2408 79
Perry 828 30
Pike 2121 65
Pontotoc 3035 40
Prentiss 2010 41
Quitman 590 7
Rankin 8350 157
Scott 2052 38
Sharkey 379 17
Simpson 1934 61
Smith 977 19
Stone 1118 18
Sunflower 2320 59
Tallahatchie 1181 30
Tate 2316 56
Tippah 1903 40
Tishomingo 1517 51
Tunica 720 19
Union 2655 36
Walthall 960 34
Warren 2518 77
Washington 4110 114
Wayne 1594 27
Webster 698 18
Wilkinson 512 23
Winston 1775 46
Yalobusha 957 31
Yazoo 2031 50
Total 206,388 4,606
Print Article