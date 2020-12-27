Police: Man shoots, kills father before attempting suicide

Police are investigating a murder and suspected suicide attempt Saturday evening in Jackson.

Jackson police say Sedrick Rhodes, 42, shot and killed his father Lawrence Hill, 66, in the 4000 block of Sandlewood Dr.

Police say the SWAT team was then called to the scene after Rhodes then barricaded himself in a bedroom of the house.

After negotiations were unsuccessful, police entered the home. They found Rhodes with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Rhodes was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

