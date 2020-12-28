December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus

With three days left in the month, December has already become the deadliest month of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic after more than two dozen additional deaths were reported Monday.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 28 new deaths attributed to the virus and another 1,701 new cases on Monday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 208,089. A total of 4,634 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.

The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 29.6, for a total of 828 deaths reported so far during the month, already the month with the highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths. Previously, was the highest month with a reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.

Approximately 54,819 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.

Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:

Month New cases June 11,746 July 31,496 August 24,203 September 15,240 October 21,970 November 33,111 December (month to date) 54,819

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,798 with Monday’s update.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,928 on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1761 57 72 15 Alcorn 2068 40 120 18 Amite 833 21 54 7 Attala 1669 44 166 29 Benton 659 20 45 10 Bolivar 3274 95 223 30 Calhoun 1123 16 25 4 Carroll 915 18 46 9 Chickasaw 1544 36 49 15 Choctaw 492 10 1 0 Claiborne 694 18 43 9 Clarke 1165 58 108 28 Clay 1280 30 20 3 Coahoma 1924 52 127 11 Copiah 2136 43 73 9 Covington 1773 66 133 39 De Soto 14149 135 107 20 Forrest 5076 96 205 42 Franklin 562 7 40 1 George 1678 34 48 7 Greene 965 25 51 6 Grenada 1926 61 146 30 Hancock 1912 53 68 14 Harrison 10266 143 462 53 Hinds 13567 252 681 96 Holmes 1557 64 103 20 Humphreys 705 22 33 8 Issaquena 148 4 0 0 Itawamba 2178 50 123 22 Jackson 8476 153 215 25 Jasper 1339 25 13 1 Jefferson 460 14 21 3 Jefferson Davis 743 22 8 1 Jones 5021 96 202 39 Kemper 643 19 43 9 Lafayette 4141 78 182 46 Lamar 3955 59 45 13 Lauderdale 4771 168 370 87 Lawrence 910 16 27 2 Leake 1979 50 81 9 Lee 7370 115 205 40 Leflore 2553 98 204 48 Lincoln 2466 74 166 36 Lowndes 4178 88 187 40 Madison 6905 129 311 58 Marion 1707 60 151 20 Marshall 2840 63 62 15 Monroe 2854 85 179 53 Montgomery 955 31 54 9 Neshoba 2909 139 183 55 Newton 1557 32 74 11 Noxubee 909 20 22 4 Oktibbeha 3270 71 204 32 Panola 3068 69 103 13 Pearl River 2430 80 143 30 Perry 832 30 20 7 Pike 2138 65 106 27 Pontotoc 3075 40 20 3 Prentiss 2023 41 99 15 Quitman 591 7 0 0 Rankin 8449 161 318 46 Scott 2071 38 35 4 Sharkey 382 17 43 8 Simpson 1953 61 152 19 Smith 990 19 55 8 Stone 1126 18 63 9 Sunflower 2335 59 90 15 Tallahatchie 1187 30 43 7 Tate 2324 56 79 19 Tippah 1919 40 78 5 Tishomingo 1528 52 101 26 Tunica 724 19 15 2 Union 2678 36 106 16 Walthall 966 34 67 13 Warren 2566 77 163 37 Washington 4171 114 187 39 Wayne 1616 27 68 11 Webster 703 18 56 11 Wilkinson 516 23 24 5 Winston 1802 47 105 28 Yalobusha 967 31 81 22 Yazoo 2049 50 138 17 Total 208,089 4,634 9,139 1,673

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

