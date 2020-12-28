December now Mississippi’s deadliest month for COVID-19 coronavirus
With three days left in the month, December has already become the deadliest month of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic after more than two dozen additional deaths were reported Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 28 new deaths attributed to the virus and another 1,701 new cases on Monday. The latest numbers bring the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 208,089. A total of 4,634 Mississippians have died from the virus, the state reported.
The average number of deaths reported per day during December is currently averaging 29.6, for a total of 828 deaths reported so far during the month, already the month with the highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths. Previously, was the highest month with a reported 813 deaths. Note: Some deaths reported on a given day or in a given month may have occurred earlier, but were delayed in reporting.
Approximately 54,819 new cases have been confirmed in December, the month with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in March. The high case load is an ominous sign for health care workers and hospital administrators already struggling with capacity problems.
Here’s a monthly new case breakdown:
|Month
|New cases
|June
|11,746
|July
|31,496
|August
|24,203
|September
|15,240
|October
|21,970
|November
|33,111
|December (month to date)
|54,819
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 154,669 have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,798 with Monday’s update.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,928 on Monday.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1761
|57
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2068
|40
|120
|18
|Amite
|833
|21
|54
|7
|Attala
|1669
|44
|166
|29
|Benton
|659
|20
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3274
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1123
|16
|25
|4
|Carroll
|915
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1544
|36
|49
|15
|Choctaw
|492
|10
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|694
|18
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1165
|58
|108
|28
|Clay
|1280
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1924
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2136
|43
|73
|9
|Covington
|1773
|66
|133
|39
|De Soto
|14149
|135
|107
|20
|Forrest
|5076
|96
|205
|42
|Franklin
|562
|7
|40
|1
|George
|1678
|34
|48
|7
|Greene
|965
|25
|51
|6
|Grenada
|1926
|61
|146
|30
|Hancock
|1912
|53
|68
|14
|Harrison
|10266
|143
|462
|53
|Hinds
|13567
|252
|681
|96
|Holmes
|1557
|64
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|705
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|148
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2178
|50
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8476
|153
|215
|25
|Jasper
|1339
|25
|13
|1
|Jefferson
|460
|14
|21
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|743
|22
|8
|1
|Jones
|5021
|96
|202
|39
|Kemper
|643
|19
|43
|9
|Lafayette
|4141
|78
|182
|46
|Lamar
|3955
|59
|45
|13
|Lauderdale
|4771
|168
|370
|87
|Lawrence
|910
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|1979
|50
|81
|9
|Lee
|7370
|115
|205
|40
|Leflore
|2553
|98
|204
|48
|Lincoln
|2466
|74
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|4178
|88
|187
|40
|Madison
|6905
|129
|311
|58
|Marion
|1707
|60
|151
|20
|Marshall
|2840
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|2854
|85
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|955
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|2909
|139
|183
|55
|Newton
|1557
|32
|74
|11
|Noxubee
|909
|20
|22
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3270
|71
|204
|32
|Panola
|3068
|69
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2430
|80
|143
|30
|Perry
|832
|30
|20
|7
|Pike
|2138
|65
|106
|27
|Pontotoc
|3075
|40
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|2023
|41
|99
|15
|Quitman
|591
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|8449
|161
|318
|46
|Scott
|2071
|38
|35
|4
|Sharkey
|382
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1953
|61
|152
|19
|Smith
|990
|19
|55
|8
|Stone
|1126
|18
|63
|9
|Sunflower
|2335
|59
|90
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1187
|30
|43
|7
|Tate
|2324
|56
|79
|19
|Tippah
|1919
|40
|78
|5
|Tishomingo
|1528
|52
|101
|26
|Tunica
|724
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2678
|36
|106
|16
|Walthall
|966
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2566
|77
|163
|37
|Washington
|4171
|114
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1616
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|703
|18
|56
|11
|Wilkinson
|516
|23
|24
|5
|Winston
|1802
|47
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|967
|31
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2049
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|208,089
|4,634
|9,139
|1,673
Will your Christmas dinner table become coronavirus superspreader event?
As Mississippi reported another near-record high number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases and inches closer to a new monthly death toll... read more