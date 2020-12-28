Ole Miss student gets a little help to fulfill mother’s dying wish to see her graduate

Officials from the University of Mississippi helped one of their students put on her cap and gown a few months early so her mother — who is dying of cancer — could see her graduate.

With the help of school administrators, Lilianne McKissack participated in a virtual cap and gown ceremony with her brother Chandler, who is set to graduate from high school in Clarksville, Arkansas.

The two siblings received their diplomas in a bedside graduation ceremony during the holiday weekend in order to fulfill their mother’s dying wish to see them graduate.

Dr. Ethel Young Scurlock a professor at Ole Miss played a big part in the successful virtual graduation, according to KFSM news in Arkansas.

“I immediately sent an email to the dean of the honors college. The dean of the college of liberal arts and a person who works with family’s at the University of Mississippi to see if we could give this family a Christmas gift by doing this ceremony for them,” Scurlock told KFSM.

When she officially graduates in May, Lilianne will share a unique bond with her mother as Ole Miss alumni.

Lilianne and her family said they are eternally grateful for all of the help from the school staff that made the ceremony possible.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

Twitter

