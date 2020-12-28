Police looking for suspects in Sunday drive-by shooting

Police officers are investigating an early-morning drive-by shooting at a Meridian intersection Sunday.

The shooting on U.S. 45 near the Meridian Planet Fitness left one person dead and another injured.

Meridian officers says the victims were at a red light at around 2:30 Sunday morning when a dark-colored car pulled up beside them and fired 8 rounds.

Police said 22-year-old Jahtarreon Fulgum was killed after being shot in his right ear. Another victim who was in the car had suffered minor injuries.

MPD said they are looking for possible suspects as this investigation continues.

