Every parent’s nightmare; This Mississippi teen has disappeared. Have you seen her?

The family of a Mississippi teenager and statewide law enforcement are seeking information on the whereabouts of the girl after they believe she ran away from home.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for Loran Stewart.

Stewart is a 17-year-old white female, approximately 5′ 02″ in height, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they did not have a clothing description for Stewart.

She may be driving a gray/silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, tag number FRF 7455.

Stewart was last known to have been on Catalina Drive in Petal, Mississippi, yesterday, and may still be in the Petal area, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

She may have contacts in Starkville, Mississippi, investigators said.

Anyone with information as to the location of Stewart is asked to call the FCSO at 601-544-7800.

