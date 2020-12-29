Man accused of shooting woman’s new boyfriend now in custody

A man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant after a shooting in Byhalia was taken into custody Monday evening by U.S. Marshals in Olive Branch, police said.

A first-degree murder warrant was issued for Miles LaCameron Cunnigham, 27. Cunningham was wanted for the shooting death of Lazarus Lawson.

Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore said the shooting occurred when Cunningham discovered the mother of his child had a new boyfriend. He reportedly kicked in the apartment door where the woman and Lawson were.

An altercation ensued until several shots were fired, police say. One of the shots struck Lawson in the back. The child was not at the home at the time of the shooting.

Lawson was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he died from his injuries, the Marshall County coroner told WREG news.

