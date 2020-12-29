MDOC: Two inmates dead at different prisons

Two inmates convicted of sex-related crimes have died while hospitalized.

68-year-old James Kennet Boggan who was at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution was pronounced dead Thursday night at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg.

Boggan was convicted of two counts of rape and sexual assault in Monroe County and was serving a life sentence.

He was sentenced Sept. 10, 1997, for rape and assault and again Nov. 30, 1998, for the second rape.

34-year-old Cody A. Martin was pronounced dead Saturday night at the hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary.

Martin was convicted of sexual battery in Lincoln County and sentenced to serve 15 years on Oct. 26, 2009.

The official causes of deaths are pending an autopsy.

