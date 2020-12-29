One person is dead after helicopter crash in Jones County
One person is dead after a helicopter crashed in southeast Mississippi, authorities said.
Emergency personnel were called to the crash site shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner said.
The MD 500 helicopter crashed into some woods in the Glade community, Bumgardner told WLBT-TV.
The helicopter belongs to Signature Utility Service in Alabama and was in the area trimming trees off power lines when it crashed, Bumgardner said.
Volunteer firefighters extinguished a fire when they arrived.
Few other details were immediately available.
